Mainland Regional High School students and guests headed to Atlantic City on June 4 for their prom at The Sheraton.
Mainland students celebrate prom night
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Press of Atlantic City.
A Pleasantville teacher and former Ocean City Beach Patrol member faces sexual assault charges following his arrest Thursday, the Cape May Cou…
WILDWOOD — A tiny A-frame house on the corner of Park Boulevard and Bennett Avenue has been saved from demolition, with a plan to move it to a…
Jalial Whitted, 37, had been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons and possession of a weapon for …
WILDWOOD — Police on Thursday identified Tuesday’s missing swimmer as 19-year-old Alfred Williams, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.
Hundreds of Atlantic City casino workers have picketed outside the Tropicana casino. They're demanding a new contract with the city’s nine gambling halls that guarantees employees a share in the post-COVID recovery. The old contract expired early Wednesday. Union leaders and workers say they'll demonstrate as often as necessary, and are feeling the pinch from rising gas and food prices. Atlantic City casinos and their online partners are collectively making more money than before the pandemic. But they say not all the casinos have surpassed pre-pandemic levels for in-person revenue. The casinos keep only about 30% of online and sports betting money.
WILDWOOD CREST — The body of the 19-year-old Pennsylvania swimmer who went missing Tuesday was recovered Saturday morning, police said.
The Los Angeles Angels star center fielder and 2009 Millville High School graduate played here before friends and family for the first time si…
WILDWOOD — After about 90 minutes searching the ocean near the beach Tuesday night, officials called off the search for a missing swimmer just…
ATLANTIC CITY — A city church is trying to decide how to defend itself against burglaries following a string of break-ins that resulted in pro…
