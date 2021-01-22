Mainland Regional
Coach: Dan Williams
Last season’s record: 20-8
2021 prediction: Developing
Key players: Kareem Spence, 5-9, Sr., G; Tommy Travagline, 5-7, Sr., G; Marvin Aguilera, 5-7, Sr., G; Evan Perez, 5-11, Sr., G; Joseph Hoopes, 6-2, Jr., G/F
Outlook: Spence and Travagline both came off the bench last season and are Mainland’s top returnees. Hoopes is a promising junior. Williams said the Mustangs have some talented freshman who could see time as the season progresses.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.