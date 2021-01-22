 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mainland Regional
0 comments

Mainland Regional

Mainland Regional

Coach: Dan Williams

Last season’s record: 20-8

2021 prediction: Developing

Key players: Kareem Spence, 5-9, Sr., G; Tommy Travagline, 5-7, Sr., G; Marvin Aguilera, 5-7, Sr., G; Evan Perez, 5-11, Sr., G; Joseph Hoopes, 6-2, Jr., G/F

Outlook: Spence and Travagline both came off the bench last season and are Mainland’s top returnees. Hoopes is a promising junior. Williams said the Mustangs have some talented freshman who could see time as the season progresses.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News