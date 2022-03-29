 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mainland Regional

Coach: Clayton Smith (seventh season, 68-24)

2021 record: 8-9

Outlook: The Mustangs are young, but they do have some balance across the lineup, including returning second-team All Stars Jack Veneman and Joe DeGaetano. Veneman is a junior midfielder, while DeGaetano is a junior attacker. Mainland also returns junior defender Paul Lombardo. Junior Tommy Shenkus will be a first-year starting goalie for the Mustangs, who will look to improve their record from last season and beat some CAL teams who they lost to in 2021.

"It’s spring time and we’re outside. I do not want to hear any comments, excuses (or) anything related to COVID whatsoever," Smith said "Let's just play lacrosse."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

