Mainland Regional

Outlook: The Mustangs are young, but they do have some balance across the lineup, including returning second-team All Stars Jack Veneman and Joe DeGaetano. Veneman is a junior midfielder, while DeGaetano is a junior attacker. Mainland also returns junior defender Paul Lombardo. Junior Tommy Shenkus will be a first-year starting goalie for the Mustangs, who will look to improve their record from last season and beat some CAL teams who they lost to in 2021.