Mainland Regional

Coach: Dan Williams
Last season’s record: 16-11
2022-23 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: Mainland unexpectedly won the CAL Tournament as the No. 8 seed last season. The Mustangs return four starters, most notably junior swingman Cohen Cook, who averaged 17 points and six rebounds last season. Jamie Tyson leads the defense. Tim Travagline averaged 12/1 points and made 33 3-pointers last season. Junior forward Stephen Ordille sparks the Mustangs with his toughness.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
