Mainland Regional

Coach: Clayton Smith (15th season)
Last season’s record: 6-4
Outlook: The Mustangs will have a full lineup covering all 14 weight classes, which they did not have last season. Some key returners are seniors Jake Pokrass (160) and Harry Franks (113/120). New wrestlers to watch include freshmen Andrew Siteman (106) and Noah Fontana (113).
“This season should be back to normal,” Smith said. “I am looking forward to returning to Atlantic City (for the individual state tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall) once again.”
