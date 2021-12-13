 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mainland Regional
0 comments

Mainland Regional

Coach: Clayton Smith (15th season)

Last season’s record: 6-4

Outlook: The Mustangs will have a full lineup covering all 14 weight classes, which they did not have last season. Some key returners are seniors Jake Pokrass (160) and Harry Franks (113/120). New wrestlers to watch include freshmen Andrew Siteman (106) and Noah Fontana (113).

“This season should be back to normal,” Smith said. “I am looking forward to returning to Atlantic City (for the individual state tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall) once again.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News