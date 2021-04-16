 Skip to main content
Mainland Regional
Mainland Regional

Coach: Clayton Smith (sixth season)

2019 record: 12-7

Outlook: The Mustangs, who advanced to the sectional quarterfinals in 2019, are young and do not have a lot of numbers, but they should still be very competitive in the CAL, Smith said. Key returners include Sam Walsh, Joe DaeGetano, Gavin Weis and Luke Meister. Newcomer Jack Venneman should also make an impact.

“I am looking forward to a complete lacrosse season after losing last season,” Smith said. “Seeing how all of the local teams have ‘weathered the COVID storm’ and what condition they are in compared to us.”

​Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

