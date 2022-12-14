 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mainland Regional

Coach: Scott Betson

Last season’s record: 28-3

2022-23 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: The Mustangs are the defending Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III champions. They should contend again for both those titles. The Mustangs are strong in the backcourt with junior twins Ava (10.9 ppg last season) and Bella Mazur (9.6 ppg last season). Junior guard Kasey Bretones is one of the CAL’s top players. Sydney Stokes, a 6-1 junior, has plenty of potential.

