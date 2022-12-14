Mainland Regional

Coach: Scott Betson
Last season’s record: 28-3
2022-23 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Mustangs are the defending Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III champions. They should contend again for both those titles. The Mustangs are strong in the backcourt with junior twins Ava (10.9 ppg last season) and Bella Mazur (9.6 ppg last season). Junior guard Kasey Bretones is one of the CAL’s top players. Sydney Stokes, a 6-1 junior, has plenty of potential.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.