Mainland Regional
Coach: Billy Kern
2019 record: 17-6
2021 prediction: Contender
Outlook: Much of the talk around the Mustangs centers on senior pitcher and potential first-round draft choice Chase Petty. Kern said Mainland also will feature one of its deepest lineups in the past few seasons. Senior outfielder Mark Elliott hit .358 as a sophomore. The Mustangs also feature seniors Clayton Sands (OF) and Brody Levin (SS). Mainland should contend for the division and South Jersey Group III titles.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
