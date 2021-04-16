 Skip to main content
Mainland Regional
Coach: Billy Kern

2019 record: 17-6

2021 prediction: Contender

Outlook: Much of the talk around the Mustangs centers on senior pitcher and potential first-round draft choice Chase Petty. Kern said Mainland also will feature one of its deepest lineups in the past few seasons. Senior outfielder Mark Elliott hit .358 as a sophomore. The Mustangs also feature seniors Clayton Sands (OF) and Brody Levin (SS). Mainland should contend for the division and South Jersey Group III titles.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
