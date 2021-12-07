 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MAINLAND REGIONAL
0 comments

MAINLAND REGIONAL

Coach: Mike Schiavo

2021 record: 10-0

What to watch: The Mustangs were the top-ranked team last winter in The Press Elite 11, which had all local teams. Mainland must partially rebuild after graduating Katie McClintock, the three-time Press Girls Swimmer of the Year. The Mustangs also lost four other leading swimmers to graduation, including Maddy Falk, a two-time first-team Press All-Star.

But Mainland had outstanding young swimmers last year, and returning first-team All-Stars Summer Cassidy, Monica Iordanov, Laci Denn and Jordyn Ricciotti (all now juniors except sophomore Ricciotti) are back.

The Mustangs lineup has several others, including Sophie Sherwood, Ella Culmone, Alex Batty, Riley Hieb, Cassidy Thomas, Kyra White and Emma Barnhart.

“We graduated a tremendous group, everyone realizes that,” Schiavo said. “The new leaders stepping in are looking forward to setting the bar with their hard work and great attitude. We have a nice freshman class.”

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News