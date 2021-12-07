MAINLAND REGIONAL

Coach: Mike Schiavo

2021 record: 10-0

What to watch: The Mustangs were the top-ranked team last winter in The Press Elite 11, which had all local teams. Mainland must partially rebuild after graduating Katie McClintock, the three-time Press Girls Swimmer of the Year. The Mustangs also lost four other leading swimmers to graduation, including Maddy Falk, a two-time first-team Press All-Star.

But Mainland had outstanding young swimmers last year, and returning first-team All-Stars Summer Cassidy, Monica Iordanov, Laci Denn and Jordyn Ricciotti (all now juniors except sophomore Ricciotti) are back.

The Mustangs lineup has several others, including Sophie Sherwood, Ella Culmone, Alex Batty, Riley Hieb, Cassidy Thomas, Kyra White and Emma Barnhart.

“We graduated a tremendous group, everyone realizes that,” Schiavo said. “The new leaders stepping in are looking forward to setting the bar with their hard work and great attitude. We have a nice freshman class.”

