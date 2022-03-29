 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAINLAND REGIONAL

Coach: Kelly Klever (third season, 24-13)

2021 record: 13-5

Outlook: The Mustangs are very young after graduating some talented players, including 2021 Press Player of the Year Casey Murray. But the young group is very athletic and has a lot of potential. Mainland returns sophomore goalie Kylie Kurtz, who was a first-team Press All-Star last season. Senior attackers Julianna Medina, a first-team All-Star, and Charlotte Walcoff, a second-team All-Star who is currently injured, are names to watch. Attackers Eva Blanco (junior), Lani Ford (sophomore) and Ava Sheeran (freshman) and junior midfielder Jane Meade are also expected to be top players for Mainland.

“We are excited to see what this young group of athletes does with their 2022 season," Klever said. "They are aggressive, they are athletic and they play together. Every opportunity on the field is an opportunity to improve."

