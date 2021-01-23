 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mainland Regional
0 comments

Mainland Regional

Mainland Regional

Coach: Scott Betson

Last season’s record: 21-7

2021 prediction: Contender

Key players: Lila Schoen, 5-7, Sr., F; Camryn Dirkes, 5-7, Jr., G; Kaitlin Boggs, 6-0, Jr., F; Cadence Fitzgerald, 5-8, Jr., F; Alyssa Turner, 5-2, Jr., G; Kareema Rex, 5-10, Sr., C.

Outlook: Kylee Watson has graduated and is now at the University of Oregon, but the Mustangs will still be on the CAL’s top teams. Dirkes missed last season with a foot injury but helped Mainland win the state Group III title as a freshman. Boggs is a force inside. Schoen and Fitzgerald both had plenty of standout moments last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News