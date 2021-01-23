Mainland Regional
Coach: Scott Betson
Last season’s record: 21-7
2021 prediction: Contender
Key players: Lila Schoen, 5-7, Sr., F; Camryn Dirkes, 5-7, Jr., G; Kaitlin Boggs, 6-0, Jr., F; Cadence Fitzgerald, 5-8, Jr., F; Alyssa Turner, 5-2, Jr., G; Kareema Rex, 5-10, Sr., C.
Outlook: Kylee Watson has graduated and is now at the University of Oregon, but the Mustangs will still be on the CAL’s top teams. Dirkes missed last season with a foot injury but helped Mainland win the state Group III title as a freshman. Boggs is a force inside. Schoen and Fitzgerald both had plenty of standout moments last season.
