Mainland Regional

Outlook: Much of the talk around the Mustangs centers on senior pitcher and potential first-round draft choice Chase Petty. Kern said Mainland also will feature one of its deepest lineups in the past few seasons. Senior outfielder Mark Elliott hit .358 as a sophomore. The Mustangs also feature seniors Clayton Sands (OF) and Brody Levin (SS). Mainland should contend for the division and South Jersey Group III titles.