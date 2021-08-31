MAINLAND REGIONAL

What to watch: The Mustangs, The Press Team of the Year in 2020, return most of their team and have young prospects who will have an impact. Khushi Thakkar, a returning first-team Press All-Star, looks solid at No. 1 singles. Hannah Carson and Anna Geubtner are key players. Maddie Dennis, Christina Htay, Samantha Goldberg, Emma Savov, Lexi Jacob and freshman Marlee Campbell will keep Mainland a winner.