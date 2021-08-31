 Skip to main content
MAINLAND REGIONAL
Coach: Kathy Yohe

2020 record: 14-0

What to watch: The Mustangs, The Press Team of the Year in 2020, return most of their team and have young prospects who will have an impact. Khushi Thakkar, a returning first-team Press All-Star, looks solid at No. 1 singles. Hannah Carson and Anna Geubtner are key players. Maddie Dennis, Christina Htay, Samantha Goldberg, Emma Savov, Lexi Jacob and freshman Marlee Campbell will keep Mainland a winner.

"The girls are motivated and looking forward to (the season)," Yohe said. "We have a lot of depth. There's always a lot of good teams in the CAL, and we play Shawnee (on Sept. 15 at Mainland) in a nonleague match."

