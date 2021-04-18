 Skip to main content
Mainland Regional
Mainland Regional

Coach: Brian Smith

2019 record: 20-6

2021 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: The Mustangs graduate some talented players but still should contend for the division and South Jersey Group III title. Junior outfielder Bela Canesi hit eight home runs and knocked in28 runs as a freshman. Junior shortstop/outfielder Ava Kinkler got 19 hits as a freshman. Freshman Bella D’Agostino and sophomores Rayna Molina (SS) and Joslyn Adams (C/OF) are all promising young players.

