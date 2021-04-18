Mainland Regional

Coach: Brian Smith
2019 record: 20-6
2021 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Mustangs graduate some talented players but still should contend for the division and South Jersey Group III title. Junior outfielder Bela Canesi hit eight home runs and knocked in28 runs as a freshman. Junior shortstop/outfielder Ava Kinkler got 19 hits as a freshman. Freshman Bella D’Agostino and sophomores Rayna Molina (SS) and Joslyn Adams (C/OF) are all promising young players.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today