Mainland Regional

Coach: Chris Meade (second season)
2020 record: 10-2
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: Mainland features much depth and leadership, two of its biggest strengths this season, Meade said. Camryn Dirkes, Alyssa Turner, Julia Kaes, Sydney Kaes and Ava Tenaglia are just some of the key names to watch out for. Geneieve Morrison and Katie Bretones will split time as goalkeeper.
Meade said the aim is to "improve upon last year's season and go deeper into the state tournament."
