Mainland Regional

Coach: Alex Weidman (third season)
2020 record: 12-4
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: Mainland lost several players to the academy system, so experience will be somewhat lacking. But senior forward/ defender Christian Rodgers and senior midfielder Jackson Waters are expected to be leaders. Returning as goalkeeper is Jeff Thomas. Sophomore defender and junior forward Alex Wise are also players to watch. The Mustangs reached the sectional final last season, and players have been preparing all summer for more in 2021.
"A lot of strong teams in the CAL National should have us battle tested come tournament time," Weidman said. "We will see what happens."
