 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mainland Regional
0 comments

Mainland Regional

Coach: Alex Weidman (third season) 

2020 record: 12-4

Group: S.J. Group III 

What to watch: Mainland lost several players to the academy system, so experience will be somewhat lacking. But senior forward/ defender Christian Rodgers and senior midfielder Jackson Waters are expected to be leaders. Returning as goalkeeper is Jeff Thomas. Sophomore defender and junior forward Alex Wise are also players to watch. The Mustangs reached the sectional final last season, and players have been preparing all summer for more in 2021.

"A lot of strong teams in the CAL National should have us battle tested come tournament time," Weidman said. "We will see what happens."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News