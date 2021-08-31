Mainland Regional

Coach: Torie Rich (second season)
2020 record: 10-4
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Mustangs are starting five seniors and are very experienced. After winning the division last season, the goal is again to be dominant in the CAL. Seniors Cadence Fitzgerald (setter), Olivia Leap (middle hitter) and Bella Canesi (outside hitter) all return. Junior libero Caroline Moyer and sophomore Syndney Booth are also key players for Mainland.
"My prediction is to face some really good competition in the CAL this year, but to hopefully win it with our returners," Rich said.
