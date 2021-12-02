 Skip to main content
MAINLAND REGIONAL
MAINLAND REGIONAL

Coach: Brian Booth

2021 record: 6-4

What to watch: The Mustangs feature Mason Bushay, a first-team Press All-Star last winter. Matt Giannantonio, Ryan Brown and Zach Vasser should keep Mainland a winner.

“The kids are working hard to get back into full-season mode, unlike last year. We’re looking to go as far as we can.”

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

