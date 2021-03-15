 Skip to main content
MAINLAND REGIONAL
Coach: Clayton Smith (15th season)

Last season’s record: 8-21

Outlook: The Mustangs have a talented freshman class, a group Smith is excited to see on the mat. Mainland will have a diverse lineup. Key returners include region qualifier Sam Epstein (24-7 last season) and girls standout Amirah Giorgianni (14-2), who won the South Region title last winter and placed second at states.

“Taking this season day by day,” Smith said of the Mustangs’ approach. “I want to see a complete season with no COVID shutdowns for any team statewide.”

