MAINLAND REGIONAL

Coach: Clayton Smith (15th season)
Last season’s record: 8-21
Outlook: The Mustangs have a talented freshman class, a group Smith is excited to see on the mat. Mainland will have a diverse lineup. Key returners include region qualifier Sam Epstein (24-7 last season) and girls standout Amirah Giorgianni (14-2), who won the South Region title last winter and placed second at states.
“Taking this season day by day,” Smith said of the Mustangs’ approach. “I want to see a complete season with no COVID shutdowns for any team statewide.”
