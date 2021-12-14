Mainland Regional

Coach: Danny Williams
Last season’s record: 2-6
2021-22 prediction: Building
Key players: Cohen Cook, 6-0, So., G; Christian Rodgers, 5-7, Sr., G; Jamie Tyson, 6-1, So., F; Tim Travagline, 5-11, Jr., G; Owen Meade, 6-4, Sr., F; Noah Meyers, 6-4, Sr., F; Stephen Ordille, 5-9, So., G.
Outlook: Mustangs will rely on their guard play and perimeter shooting to overcome a lack of height. Cook averaged 10 points last season.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today