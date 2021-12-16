Mainland Regional

 Skip to main content
Coach: Scott Betson

Last season’s record: 12-2

2021-22 prediction: Favorite

Key players: McKenna Ponteri, 5-2, Jr., G; Ava Mazur, 5-5, So., G; Kasey Bretones, 5-8, So., G; Bella Mazur, 5-5, So., G; Alyssa Turner, 5-3, Sr., G; Sydney Stokes, 6-0, So., F; Madison Naman, 5-8, Jr., F; Kaitlyn Boggs, 6-0, Sr., F; Camryn Dirkes, 5-7, Sr., G.

Outlook: the Mustangs blend youth and experience and should challenge for the CAL and South Jersey Group III titles. As a freshman, Dirkes, who averaged 8 points last season, started at point guard for the Mustangs team that won the state Group III title. Boggs is a force inside. She averaged 9.8 points and 4.7 rebounds last season.

