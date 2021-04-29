 Skip to main content
Mainland Regional softball 18, Middle Township 8
Mainland Regional softball 18, Middle Township 8

Rayna Molina was 3 for3 with four RBIs for mainland, which evened its record at 3-3. Bella Canesi and Hayley Daprato each had three hits for Mainland.

Charlotte Selover knocked in three runs for Middle.

Mainland 127 62 – 18 15 7

Middle Twp. 051 200 – 8 9 5

