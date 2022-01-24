Mainland Regional girls 70, OLMA 50

Camryn Dirks scored 18 to lead Mainland, which improved to 11-1. Ava Mazur added 17 for the Mustangs. Madlyn Bernhardt sparked OLMA with 16.
OLMA 8 14 11 17 – 50
Mainland Regional 19 15 21 15 -70
OLMA-Prescott 8, Coyle 7, Ma. Palek 5, Bernhardt 16, Dragone 8, Sacco 2, Fiocchi 3, MK. Palek 1
ML-Boggs 10, Dirkes 18, A. Mazxur 17, B. Mazxur 8, Bretones 10, Stokes 4, Pontari 2
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today