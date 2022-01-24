 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mainland Regional girls 70, OLMA 50
Camryn Dirks scored 18 to lead Mainland, which improved to 11-1. Ava Mazur added 17 for the Mustangs. Madlyn Bernhardt sparked OLMA with 16.

OLMA 8 14 11 17 – 50

Mainland Regional 19 15 21 15 -70

OLMA-Prescott 8, Coyle 7, Ma. Palek 5, Bernhardt 16, Dragone 8, Sacco 2, Fiocchi 3, MK. Palek 1

ML-Boggs 10, Dirkes 18, A. Mazxur 17, B. Mazxur 8, Bretones 10, Stokes 4, Pontari 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
