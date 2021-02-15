 Skip to main content
Mainland Regional girls 70, Cape May Tech 16
Kaitlyn Boggs led Mainland with 13. Freshman guard Ava Mazur chipped in with 12 for the Mustangs.

Cape May Tech 4 5 0 7 – 16

Mainland Regional 25 21 12 12 - 70

CMT – Campbell 6, Garcia 5, Pinto 2, Schmucker 3

ML – Schoen 4, Dirks 2, Boggs 13, Fitzgerald 11, Bretones 8, A. Mazur 12, B. Mazur 4, Pontari 2, Stokes 6, Turner 3, Tenaglia 5

