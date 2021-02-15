Mainland Regional girls 70, Cape May Tech 16

Kaitlyn Boggs led Mainland with 13. Freshman guard Ava Mazur chipped in with 12 for the Mustangs.
Cape May Tech 4 5 0 7 – 16
Mainland Regional 25 21 12 12 - 70
CMT – Campbell 6, Garcia 5, Pinto 2, Schmucker 3
ML – Schoen 4, Dirks 2, Boggs 13, Fitzgerald 11, Bretones 8, A. Mazur 12, B. Mazur 4, Pontari 2, Stokes 6, Turner 3, Tenaglia 5
