Mainland Regional girls 56, Lower Cape May 19
Cadence Fitzgerald scored all 10 of her points in the first half as the undefeated Mustangs jumped to a 22- lead. Camryn Dirkes led Mainland with 13. The Mustangs (3-0) are No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

Lower Cape May 2 3 6 8 - 19

Mainland Regional 22 13 9 12 – 56

LCM – M. McGuigan 2, Holden 7, K. McGuigan 9, Wagner 1, Lewis 0

ML – Schoen 4, Dirkes 13, Boggs 2, Fitzgerald 10, Stokes 6, Turner 2, Rex 2, Bretones 2, A. Mazur 6, Pontari 2, B. Mazur 7

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
