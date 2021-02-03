Mainland Regional girls 56, Lower Cape May 19

Cadence Fitzgerald scored all 10 of her points in the first half as the undefeated Mustangs jumped to a 22- lead. Camryn Dirkes led Mainland with 13. The Mustangs (3-0) are No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
Lower Cape May 2 3 6 8 - 19
Mainland Regional 22 13 9 12 – 56
LCM – M. McGuigan 2, Holden 7, K. McGuigan 9, Wagner 1, Lewis 0
ML – Schoen 4, Dirkes 13, Boggs 2, Fitzgerald 10, Stokes 6, Turner 2, Rex 2, Bretones 2, A. Mazur 6, Pontari 2, B. Mazur 7
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
