Mainland Regional girls 48, Haddon Township 19

Lila Schoen led the winning Mustangs with 13 points.
Haddon Township 2 7 4 6 – 19
Mainland Regional 11 6 20 11 - 48
HT – Farnham 4, Armstrong 5, Wiedrman 8, Mulligan 2
ML – Schoen 13, Dirkes 7, Boggs 6, Fitzgerald 2, Bretones 4, A. Mazur 7, B. Mazur 6, Stokes 1, Tenaglia 2
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today