Mainland Regional girls 40, Absegami 31

The Mazur twins sparked the Mustangs to the win.
Ava scored 16, while Bella had 13. Mainland improved to 3-0.
Reese Downey scored a game-high 18 for Absegami.
Mainland 12 7 10 11 - 40
Absegami 8 6 6 11 - 31
ML-A. Mazur 16, B. Mazur 13, Bretones 5, Meade 0, Stokes 6
AB- Downey 18, Hartman 4, Giraldo 1, Blackwell 6, Wokocha 2
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
