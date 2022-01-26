 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mainland Regional girls 38, Absegami 35
Ava Mazur scored 18 for Mainland, which is ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11.

Chi Chi Wokocha led the Braves with 10.

Mainland Regional 12 9 9 8 – 38

Absegami 6 13 11 5 – 35

ML-Boggs 5, Betrones 7, A. Mazur 18, B. Mazur 2, Dirkes 6

AB-Fortis 6, Downey 8, Wochka 10, Hartman 4, Garrett 7

