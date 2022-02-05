Mainland Regional downs Willingboro

Noah Meyers scored in the lane with 14 seconds left to give the Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team a 57-56 win over Willingboro on Saturday.
Meyers, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, finished with 12 points. Tim Travagline and Cohen Cook score 18 and 17 for the Mustangs, respectively. Mainland improved to 10-9.
Willingboro 12 18 12 14 - 56
Mainland 10 15 19 13 – 57
WB-Foster 11, Gacther 5, Haskins 20, Ash 2, McCollum 18
ML- Rodgers 8, Cook 17, Travagline 18, Tyson 2, Meyers 12
