Mainland Regional downs Willingboro
Noah Meyers scored in the lane with 14 seconds left to give the Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team a 57-56 win over Willingboro on Saturday.

Meyers, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, finished with 12 points. Tim Travagline and Cohen Cook score 18 and 17 for the Mustangs, respectively. Mainland improved to 10-9.

 

Willingboro 12 18 12 14 - 56

Mainland 10 15 19 13 – 57

WB-Foster 11, Gacther 5, Haskins 20, Ash 2, McCollum 18

ML- Rodgers 8, Cook 17, Travagline 18, Tyson 2, Meyers 12

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
