Mainland Regional boys win again

Tim Travagline scored nine of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter to propel the Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team to a 51-41 win over Westampton Tech in a South Jersey Group III first-round game Tuesday.

Jamie Tyson and Cohen Cook each scored 15 for the Mustangs (16-10), who have won six straight.

Sixth-seeded Mainland will play third-seeded Burlington Township 6 p.m. Thursday.

Westampton Tech – 12 12 9 6 – 41

Mainland Regional 11 16 6 18 - 51

WT-Owes 6, Carr 4, Murray 12, Hunter 12, Wade 2, Mills 5

ML-Rodgers 5, Travagline 16, Cook 15, Tyson 15, Ordille 0

