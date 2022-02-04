 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mainland Regional boys 47, Lower Cape May 32
Mainland Regional boys 47, Lower Cape May 32

Cohen Cook scored 14 for mainland, which evened its record at 9-9.

Tim Travagline and Jamie Tyson had 13 each for the Mustangs.

Lower Cape May 8 5 9 10 - 32

Mainland 15 11 11 10 – 47

LCM-Bey 11, Wright 7, Lawler 3, Cronin 2, Bonner 7, Carter 2

ML-Lowenstein 3, Meyers 4, Tyson 13, Cook 14, Travagline 13

