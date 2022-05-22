 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mainland Regional at Ocean City

These team shared the National Division title and split their regular-season two-game series. Ocean City won 5-3 April 4. Mainland won 4-1 April 5.

Cohen Cook , Cole Campbell and Christian Elliott spark the Mainland offense. Senior Mustangs pitcher Will Hover has a 2.66 ERA.

Ocean City features pitchers Tom Finnegan (56 strikeouts ion 36 2/3 innings) and Duke McCarron (1.68 ERA). McCarron is also batting .391 with four home runs and 28 RBIs. Freshman Evan Taylor is batting .315 with four home runs for the Red Raiders.

