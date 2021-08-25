Mainland Regional at EHT

Game of the Week
Who: Mainland Regional vs. Egg Harbor Township
Where/when: 6 p.m. Friday at Egg Harbor Township
Did you know: These teams played on Thanksgving until last sason. Mainland leads the series 25-12-1
Key players:
Mainland Regional: Ja'Briel Mace, RB/DB; Marlon Leslie, QB/DB; Zach Hodges, DL; Nate Wagner; LB.
Egg Harbor Township: Christian Rando, QB; Rondell Vaughan, RB; James Mahana, OL/DL; Evan Mensh, LB.
Last five meetings:
2020: Mainland 13, EHT 6
2019: Mainland 26, EHT 12
2018: Mainland 13, EHT 7
2017: EHT 41, Mainland 0
2016: Mainland 13, EHT 7
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com