Mainland Regional at EHT
Mainland Regional at EHT

Game of the Week

Who: Mainland Regional vs. Egg Harbor Township

Where/when: 6 p.m. Friday at Egg Harbor Township

Did you know: These teams played on Thanksgving until last sason. Mainland leads the series 25-12-1

Key players:

Mainland Regional: Ja'Briel Mace, RB/DB; Marlon Leslie, QB/DB; Zach Hodges, DL; Nate Wagner; LB.

Egg Harbor Township: Christian Rando, QB; Rondell Vaughan, RB; James Mahana, OL/DL; Evan Mensh, LB.

Last five meetings:

2020: Mainland 13, EHT 6

2019: Mainland 26, EHT 12

2018: Mainland 13, EHT 7

2017: EHT 41, Mainland 0

2016: Mainland 13, EHT 7

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
