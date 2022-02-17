Mainland Regional (8) at Egg Harbor Township (1)

Egg Harbor (20-2) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. The Eagles are 0-2 in previous CAL Tournament appearances. Senior guard Carlos Lopez averages 22.4 points for EHT. Senior forward Anthony Colon averages 13.4 points and 8.1 rebounds. Mainland is 1-4 in CAL Tournament games. The Mustangs (12-10) have signature wins over Middle Township and Millville. Mainland starts four sophomores, including Cohen Cook, who averages nearly 15 points. EHT beat Mainland 75-59 on Dec. 21 and 55-52 on Jan. 24.