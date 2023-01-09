 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mainland Regional 78, Oakcrest 42

Cohen Cook scored 27 for the Mustangs, who improved to 10-1.

Oakcrest 15 11 4 11 - 42

Mainland 18 21 21 16 - 78

OAK-Newton 14, Gause 12, Price 2, Fowler 3, Jones 4, O’Brien 6

ML - Cook 27, Travagline 12, Tyson 13, Osunniyi 2, Wiliamson 6, Camac 2, Loewenstern 4, Kummings 2, Debiaso 6, Wythe 2

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Breaking News