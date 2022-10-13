Mainland Regional (6-1) at Clearview (1-6)

7 p.m. Friday
Mainland has won five straight and is ranked No. 4 in the Elite 11. Mustangs running back Ja’Briel Mace has rushed for 821 yards and 19 TDs. JJ Sinclair leads the Mainland defense with 65 tackles, 18 for losses. Clearview has dropped two straight.
