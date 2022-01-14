Mainland Regional 56, Cedar Creek 49

Cohen Cook scored 26 as the Mustangs won their fourth straight. Tim Travagline adde4d 13 for Mainland (6-4). Jamir Cruse scored 11 to lead Cedar Creek (2-7).
Mainland 10 8 22 16 – 56
Cedar Creek16 9 14 10 – 49
ML-Ordille 7, Rodgers 2, Meyers 1, Tyson 8, Cook 26, Travagline 13
CK-Cruse 11, Snyder 8, Cook 7, Valentin 2, Ferriola-Brosh 3, Nunez 10, Anderson 8
