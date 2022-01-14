 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mainland Regional 56, Cedar Creek 49
Cohen Cook scored 26 as the Mustangs won their fourth straight. Tim Travagline adde4d 13 for Mainland (6-4). Jamir Cruse scored 11 to lead Cedar Creek (2-7).

Mainland 10 8 22 16 – 56

Cedar Creek16 9 14 10 – 49

ML-Ordille 7, Rodgers 2, Meyers 1, Tyson 8, Cook 26, Travagline 13

CK-Cruse 11, Snyder 8, Cook 7, Valentin 2, Ferriola-Brosh 3, Nunez 10, Anderson 8

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
