Mainland Regional 54, Hammonton 40

Cohen Cook scored 20 to lead the winning Mustangs. Tim Travagline added 13 for Mainland.
Hammonton 7 18 7 8 – 40
Mainland Regional 11 20 14 9 – 54
HAM-Smith 9, Lowe 4, Hill 3, Andoloro 12, Pabon 6, Barts 3, Barber 3
ML- Rodgers 7, Cook 20, Travagline 13, Tyson 4, Ordille 5, Meade 2, Lowenstern 5, Meyers 4
