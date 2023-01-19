Mainland Regional 54, Absegami 21

Tim Travagline and Cohen Cook each scored 16 for the Mustangs, who improved to 14-1.
Absegami 6 5 2 8 - 21
Mainland Regional 19 13 17 5 - 54
AB-Pender 4, Torres 2, Pawlowski 2, Bey 4, Jerkins 9
ML-Russo 2, debiaso 2, Rodgers 3, ordille 1, Williamson 5, Osunniyi 3, Tyson 6, Travagline 16, Cook 16
