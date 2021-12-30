 Skip to main content
Mainland Regional 52, Middle Township 42
Cohen Cook scored 21 to lead Mainland to the win in this Score at the Shore consolation game. Bubba McNeil led Middle with 14. His brother, Jamir, scored 10. Middle is 3-2. Mainland improved to 2-3.

