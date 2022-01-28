 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mainland Regional 49, Millville 29
The Mustangs boosted their hopes of hosting a South Jersey Group III first round game with the win.

Tim Travagline scored 18 to lead the winning Mustangs, who improved to 8-7. Jamie Tyson scored nine for Mainland.

Millville fell to 10-4.

Millville 5 9 10 5 – 29

Mainland 15 14 16 4 - 49

MV-Barriento 3, Smith 3, Foster 11, Merrill 12, Bowman 0

ML-Cook 8, Travagline 18, Rodgers 5, Meade 4, Meyers 5, Tyson 9

