Mainland Regional 48, Lower Cape May 40
Cohen Cook scored 15 to lead Mainland, which improved to 4-4 with its second straight win. Christian Rodgers added 13 for the Mustangs.

Archie Lawler scored a game-high 17 for Lower (3-6).

Mainland 10 11 9 18 – 48

Lower Cape May 4 14 9 13 – 40

ML-Rodgers 13, Tyson 8, Cook 15, Travagline 12

LCM-Bey 9, Lawler 17, Cronin 5, Bonner 6, Thomas 3

Breaking News