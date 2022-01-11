Mainland Regional 48, Lower Cape May 40

Cohen Cook scored 15 to lead Mainland, which improved to 4-4 with its second straight win. Christian Rodgers added 13 for the Mustangs.
Archie Lawler scored a game-high 17 for Lower (3-6).
Mainland 10 11 9 18 – 48
Lower Cape May 4 14 9 13 – 40
ML-Rodgers 13, Tyson 8, Cook 15, Travagline 12
LCM-Bey 9, Lawler 17, Cronin 5, Bonner 6, Thomas 3
