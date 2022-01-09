Mainland Regional 43, Cherokee 42

Christian Rodgers sank two foul shots with nine seconds left to give the Mustangs the win.
The free throws came after Bryce Nwobu of Cherokee grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to put the Chiefs up one with 13 seconds left.
Tim Travagline led Mainland with 17. Nwobu scored 22 for Cherokee. Mainland improved to 3-4.
Cherokee 2 14 9 17 - 42
Mainland 7 14 13 9 – 43
CH- Nwobu 22, Distell 2, Winkelman 5, Sellers 2, Carr 2, Holt 3, Leonard 2, Rovito 4
ML- Ordille 2, Rodgers 6, Cook 7, Tyson 6, Travagline 17, Debiaso 3, Myers 2
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry