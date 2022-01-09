 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mainland Regional 43, Cherokee 42
0 Comments

Mainland Regional 43, Cherokee 42

  • 0

Christian Rodgers sank two foul shots with nine seconds left to give the Mustangs the win.

The free throws came after Bryce Nwobu of Cherokee grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to put the Chiefs up one with 13 seconds left.

Tim Travagline led Mainland with 17. Nwobu scored 22 for Cherokee. Mainland improved to 3-4.

Cherokee 2 14 9 17 - 42

Mainland 7 14 13 9 – 43

CH- Nwobu 22, Distell 2, Winkelman 5, Sellers 2, Carr 2, Holt 3, Leonard 2, Rovito 4

ML- Ordille 2, Rodgers 6, Cook 7, Tyson 6, Travagline 17, Debiaso 3, Myers 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News