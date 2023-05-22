Jake Lodgek knocked in a run and struck out seven in five innings to lead No. Mainland to the win in this South Jersey Group III first-round game.
Bryan Perez scored two runs for Mainland and Christian Elliott finished with two hits and an RBI. Mainland plays at top-seeded Shawnee in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
