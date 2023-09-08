The Mustangs (3-0), ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, led 19-0 at halftime after a scoreless first quarter. Cohen Cook ran for two TDs in the first half, and John Franchini threw a 44-yard TD pass to Jamie Tyson. Stephen Ordille received a punt in the third quarter at the Oakcrest 44, broke an immediate tackler, and raced toward the end zone for a TD. Rocco DeBiaso capped the scoring with a 30-yard TD run that saw him run over a would-be tackler. Oakcrest fell to 1-2.