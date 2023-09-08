The Mustangs (3-0), ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, led 19-0 at halftime after a scoreless first quarter. Cohen Cook ran for two TDs in the first half, and John Franchini threw a 44-yard TD pass to Jamie Tyson. Stephen Ordille received a punt in the third quarter at the Oakcrest 44, broke an immediate tackler, and raced toward the end zone for a TD. Rocco DeBiaso capped the scoring with a 30-yard TD run that saw him run over a would-be tackler. Oakcrest fell to 1-2.
Oakcrest 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mainland 0 19 13 0 — 32
SECOND QUARTER
MR -- Cook 4 run (kick failed)
MR -- Tyson 44 pass from Franchini (pass failed)
MR -- Cook 5 run (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
People are also reading…
MR -- Ordille 46 punt return (kick)
MR -- DeBiaso 30 run (conversion failed)
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo