Mainland Regional 3, Egg Harbor Township 2
Will Hoover struck out three in six innings to earn the win for Mainland. The sophomore left hander has six wins this season.

Noah Meyers and Joe Sheeran each knocked in runs with doubles for the Mustangs.

EHT pitcher Mikal Good struck out 10.

Mainland(15-2) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. EHT (14-3) is ranked No. 8.

