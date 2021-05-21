Mainland Regional 21, Buena Regional 10
Mark Elliott hit a grand slam and a solo home run and went 4 for 4 with six RBIs for Mainland. The Mustangs also got big games from Sam Wood (3 for 4 with two RBIs) and Joe Sheeran (2 for 3 with three RBIs).
Mainland improved to 16-2.
Mainland 102 2 42 10 – 21 18 3
Buena Regional 100 301 5 – 10 8 1
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
