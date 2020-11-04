 Skip to main content
Mainland Regional (2-3) at Ocean City (4-0)
6 p.m. Friday

This is one of South Jersey’s top rivalries regardless of sport. This rivalry has been dubbed “The Battle for the Bridge” referring to the Route 52 causeway that separates Ocean City from the Mainland sending district of Somers Point. Mainland leads the rivalry 28-20. Ocean City is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Senior linebacker Jake Inserra leads the Red raiders defense with 31 tackles. Ocean City wide receiver/defensive back Jake Schneider has caught four TD passes and returned two interceptions for TDs. Mainland sophomore running back Ja’Briel Mace has rushed for 291 yards. Mustangs senior defensive back Dennis Moreno has 10 tackles for losses and

