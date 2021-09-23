 Skip to main content
Mainland Regional (2-2) at Burlington Township (1-1)
Noon Saturday

Both teams come off tough loses last week. Mainland fell to Ocean City 34-6. Mustangs quarterback Marlon Leslie scored Mainland’s only TD on a 6-yard, fourth-quarter run. Burlington Township lost to Shawnee 42-21.

