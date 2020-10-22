Mainland Regional (2-1) at St. Augustine Prep (1-1)

St. Augustine is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Kanye Udoh leads the Hermits offense with 270 rushing yards. Senior linebacker Angelo Vokolos leads the defense with 16 tackles. Mainland comes off a 7-6 win over Pleasantville. The Mainland defense has allowed just six points in both Mustangs wins. Senior defensive lineman Sam Epstein has 21 tackles, nine for losses. Linebacker Dennis Moreno also has nine tackles for losses.